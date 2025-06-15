"Thought a lot about the T20 World Cup last night" - Aiden Markram's big revelation after match-winning century in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final

South African opener Aiden Markram recalled the 2024 T20 World Cup final heartbreak and how that motivated him in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in Lord's. Captaining the side, Markram fell for just four in last year's T20 World Cup final against India as the Proteas suffered a gut-wrenching seven-run defeat.

Fast forward to a year later, the 30-year-old ensured that the record was set right with an incredible fourth-innings century in the WTC final against Australia. With the Proteas chasing 282 for victory, the right-hander produced a knock for the ages, scoring 136 off 207 deliveries to propel his side to a famous five-wicket win.

Talking about his heroics and the win in the post-game press conference, Markram said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I thought a lot about the T20 World Cup last night and how hopeless I felt sitting on the side after getting out. I was like, I don't want to sit there again. So, this gave me a bit of motivation to make sure I stayed at the crease, if I could. But never once thought about the achievements and what would come with it. It was always about just trying to get the job done and trying to win."

Markram became only the third batter to score a century against Australia in an ICC final after Clive Lloyd and Aravinda de Silva. It was South Africa's second ICC title and their first in the last 27 years.

"I tried to take a sleeping tablet, it didn't work" - Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram admitted having trouble sleeping overnight between days three and four, with South Africa closer than ever to an ICC title. The Proteas had done the bulk of their work on Day 3, reaching 213/2 at stumps with only 69 runs required for glory.

Markram completed his century in the latter stages of the day and was unbeaten on 102 at the close of play on Day 3.

"Yeah, it was weird last night. I was pretty emotional. Then the hundred happened, and a couple of tears leaked out that I was trying to fight. I tried to take a sleeping tablet, it didn't work. The mind just couldn't switch off. But fortunately, today wasn't ever going to be a full day, so I knew it would be fine," he said (via the aforementioned source).

South Africa's 2025 WTC triumph means they join New Zealand and Australia as the teams to lift the trophy since the tournament's inception.

