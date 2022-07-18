"Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side" - Hardik Pandya shares a heartwarming video

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a spectacular return to international cricket. From winning matches with bat and ball to leading India in T20Is, Hardik's stock has only gone up.

However, his career was in doubt a few months back. He struggled with a back injury and was at the lowest point of his career.

He took time off from the game to work on his fitness and made an impeccable return to the Indian Premier League 2022. The 28-year-old led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in their maiden campaign.

The Baroda all-rounder carried the good form into international cricket and made significant contributions with both bat and ball. Reflecting on the difficult times, Hardik thanked everyone who stood by his side and encouraged him to come back stronger.

Sharing a heartwarming video on his social media handles, he wrote:

"Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me."

Hardik Pandya has amassed 317 runs in 10 innings this year in white-ball cricket, with the highest score of 71. He has also picked up 12 wickets in total, including two four-wicket hauls.

The ace all-rounder will hope to keep the momentum going with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 lined up later this year in Australia.

"The captain is fantastic at managing my workload" - Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya has seemingly started bowling full-fledged, chipping in with crucial spells in the middle overs and providing major breakthroughs. He returned with figures of 4/24 in his seven overs in the third ODI against England and looked comfortable.

He credited Indian captain Rohit Sharma for managing his workload brilliantly. Addressing reporters at the end of the game, Hardik said:

"The body's fine, that's why I'm bowling so much and without trouble, the captain is fantastic at managing my workload. The captain has been fantastic on when I should bowl and when I should not, he has handled me nicely."

After being rested for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, Hardik Pandya will return to action during the five-match T20I series.

