"Thump the minnows and get slaughtered by the best" - Twitter reacts as New Zealand lose their way in 1st Test against Australia 

New Zealand have had a disastrous day with both the bat and ball to allow Australia to leap forward in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match was well poised at the end of Day 1, with the visitors scoring 277-9 on the back of Cameron Green's hundred.

However, it has been all about Pat Cummins and company on Day 2 so far, as the Aussies stretched their first-innings score to 383, courtesy of a record 10th-wicket partnership between Green and Josh Hazlewood. To make matters worse, the hosts have been all over the place with the bat as well, losing their top-five batters in no time to the Australian quicks.

Kane Willamson's departure for a duck following an unfortunate run-out arguably sums up the Blackcaps' day. The other Kiwi batters also did not fare any batter, with only Daryl Mitchell recording double figures. All four of Australia's pacers, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, have accounted for a wicket each, resulting in New Zealand being reduced to 29-5 in the 18th over of the innings.

New Zealand recently recorded a humbling 0-3 whitewash defeat to Australia in the T20I series, and are on course to lose the first of the two Tests as well. Fans were highly critical of the hosts' performance on Day 2 of the Test.

Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips come across as New Zealand's last hope for a miracle

New Zealand are still quite a long way to avoid the follow-on, and there is no room for respite with the Australian pace quartet being at their relentless best.

After being reduced to 29-5, Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips have taken charge at the crease as the last recognized batting pair. New Zealand only have the pace bowlers remaining to bat in the dugout.

Blundell and Phillips have somehow dragged the team to the end of the session without any more casualties. At the end of the second session in Wellington, the Blackcaps are placed at 42-5 after playing out 21 overs.

Blundell is unbeaten on five runs, while Phillips has scored two quick boundaries to kickstart his innings (14*).

Will Australia win the first Test by an innings or will New Zealand make a spirited comeback? Let us know what you think.

