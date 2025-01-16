Ticket prices of three Pakistan venues released for 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19 with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Three venues have been selected for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan- the National Stadium in Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

As reported by News18, the ticket prices of all three venues have been released as per an international document of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which is in possession of PTI.

According to the same, the PCB has kept the starting prices of the tickets at PKR 1000, which translates to INR 310 in Indian currency. The lowest-priced ticket for the General Enclosure is thus kept at PKR 1000 for all matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Trending

However, for the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, the General Enclosure ticket price has been increased to PKR 2000 (INR 620). The price for the semi-final at the venue is PKR 2500 (INR 776).

The VVIP tickets for all the Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan are priced at PKR 12000 (INR 3726) while the same tickets for the semi-finals are priced at PKR 25000 (INR 7764).

Further, the prices for the premium enclosure tickets have also been revealed. These are priced at PKR 3500 (INR 1086) in Karachi, PKR 5000 (INR 1550) in Lahore, and PKR 7000 (INR 2170) for the matches in Rawalpindi.

According to the report, the PCB plans to keep 18000 tickets up for sale for general spectators. However, there is no clarity on how many tickets can be bought by a person at a time. There is also no information yet on whether the tickets will be available online only or at ticket booths.

Ticket prices for Champions Trophy matches in Dubai not revealed

As per the agreement between the PCB, the BCCI, and the ICC, India will play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches at a neutral venue, in Dubai.

While the PCB has released prices of tickets for all three venues for the matches in Pakistan, the ticket prices for India's matches in Dubai have not been released yet. If India qualifies for the knockout stages, one semi-final and the final will be held in Dubai as well.

The Emirates Cricket Board is likely to advise the ICC and PCB on the ticket rates for the Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news