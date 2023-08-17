Tickets for the first 2 T20Is between India and Ireland sold out; 3rd T20I also being on the verge of being a full house

The first two T20Is in the upcoming series between India and Ireland have been sold out while the third match is also doing well in terms of ticket sales so far. The showdown between the two sides has always brought out the crowd, Indians in particular, as they have the rare opportunity of witnessing their favorite stars in Ireland.

The ticket sales as well as broadcast rights benefit small cricketing nations like Ireland, which encourage such tours by the heavyweights. Indian cricket arguably dominates the cricket landscape and their tour of Ireland, will prove to be a huge boost, much like their previous tours in 2018 and 2022.

According to a statement on Cricket Ireland's official website, a few tickets for the series finale are still up for grabs.

"The first and second Men's T20 Internationals between Ireland and India are now sold out, with the third match selling quickly," the statement read.

The Men in Blue have faced Ireland five times in total when it comes to the shortest format. Their first meeting came during the 2009 T20 World Cup in England and the rest have come across bilateral series in Ireland in recent years.

This marks the first time that the two teams will compete in a three-match bilateral series.

Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the three-match T20I series against Ireland

The upcoming series features the return of Jasprit Bumrah after an 11-month absence. The ace pacer will be leading the side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will serve as his deputy. The squad also features right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna, who also marks his return to competitive cricket after a prolonged absence.

The three-match series is scheduled to begin on Friday. The next two matches will be played on Sunday and Wednesday. All matches are slated to be hosted by the 'The Village' Malahide Cricket Club, boasting a maximum capacity of 11,000.

Indian squad for the T20I series against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule are currently in charge of the Indian team, with both Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman not traveling to Ireland for the series.

Will Ireland manage to cause an upset against the second-string Indian side in the upcoming T20I series? Let us know what you think.