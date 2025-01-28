Tilak Varma bowled for 18 runs by a ripper from Adil Rashid in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch] 

Team India's in-form player Tilak Varma was outdone by a brilliant delivery by veteran England spinner Adil Rashid in the third T20I. It took place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The left-handed batter was cut in half by a delivery that turned a mile, going onto castle him in imperious fashion.

Tilak Varma had a huge role to play in the run chase yet again as India's top-order departed after amassing quick starts. He started off cautiously, before breaking the shackles with a six down the ground against Liam Livingstone after the powerplay.

Adil Rashid was introduced from the other end the next over. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya nudged five consecutive singles to ward off the threat. The veteran spinner floated one outside the off-stump, short enough for the left-handed batter to be tempted. He rocked onto the backfoot to cut the delivery, but could not react to the incoming delivery.

Trending

The ball breached the gap to crash onto the stumps as England made a massive breakthrough in the run chase. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Tilak Varma departed after scoring 18 runs off 14 deliveries as India's score worsened to 68-4 after eight overs in the run chase.

Tilak Varma dismissed for the first time in five matches

The dismissal in the third T20I ends Tilak Varma's brilliant streak of four consecutive unbeaten innings. He was not out in the second half of the T20I series against South Africa, during the back-to-back hundreds.

The left-handed batter was also not dismissed as he applied the finishing touches in the series opener against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the second T20I, Team India recorded a win because Tilak Varma remained unbeaten to guide India home by two wickets in a tense run chase in Chennai.

Without the in-form batter to anchor the run chase, the Men in Blue are collapsing in a heap. As of writing, the hosts are five down for 85 runs in the 13th over, with Washington Sundar departing for just six runs off 15 deliveries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news