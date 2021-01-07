Tim Paine explains why Travis Head was dropped from the 3rd Test

Tim Paine has explained why Travis Head was dropped from the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Australian skipper said the left-hander missed out because the dynamics of the team has changed after the emergence of all-rounder Cameron Green. Paine added that Head was unlucky not to make the playing XI in Sydney.

Travis Head was able to get decent starts in the Melbourne Test as he managed scores of 38 & 17. However, as his problem has been, the southpaw failed to kick on and contribute with a big score. At the toss, Tim Paine explained why Head was left out.

“The emergence of an all-rounder has changed the make-up of our team a little bit, and we want to establish an opening partnership, so something had to give. It’s been a long time since we left a batsman out of our team that averages nearly 40, so that’s a good sign for our team, unlucky for Trav,” Paine said.

Australia decided to push Matthew Wade in his original batting position in the middle-order after he opened in the first two Tests. The Aussies went in with a new opening pair of Will Pucovski and David Warner in Sydney. As a result, Travis Head had to make way from the playing XI. Head had a poor outing in the first Test against India where he only managed seven runs in the first innings.

"He hasn't convinced me at any point" - Ian Chappell on Travis Head

"I don't know why (Head) wouldn't have a look, why he wouldn't understand that angle was going outside off stump. It's a big flashy drive, on the up. It's a shot you play when you're (on) 70 and seeing them big. Look at that, where's his front foot?"



Not too long ago, former Australia captain Ian Chappell had heavily criticised Travis Head and felt there were far too many vulnerabilities in his game to be a Test cricketer.

"He hasn't convinced me at any point that he is good enough for Test cricket. The thing that I'd say about Travis Head is, as a top-order batsman, you can't be vulnerable in so many ways. If I'm looking at him as an opponent, I'm thinking there are quite a few ways we can get this guy out." said Chappell

Travis Head's Achilles' heel has been his inability to convert starts into big scores. As Tim Paine pointed out, if one looks at Head's average in Test cricket, it seems alright. The 27-year-old has played 19 Tests and has scored 1153 runs at an average of 39.76.

However, due to the intense competition for places in international cricket, a batsman needs to keep making those big scores to showcase his ability to win games for his country. Travis Head has managed seven fifties and two centuries in his career, which further showcases his lack of ability to play significant and impactful knocks.