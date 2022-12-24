Tim Paine set to feature in Hobart Hurricanes squad after Matthew Wade hit with one-game suspension 

Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine could potentially make his first appearance in the Big Bash League (BBL) since 2018 after making it into the Hobart Hurricanes' 15-man squad to face the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday, December 24.

Paine's call-up comes on the back of a one-game suspension that Matthew Wade has been hit with. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was found guilty of breaching the Level 1 of the Code of Conduct thrice over the course of the last 18 months and as a result, gained one suspension point.

The charges in that space of time relate to “two instances of an audible obscenity” as well as “one instance of abuse of cricket equipment”.

Nic Savage @nic_savage1



Tim Paine replaces Wade in the squad for today’s match.



#BBL12 Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade has been suspended for one BBL match following three breaches of the Code of Conduct in the last 18 months (use of an audible obscenity and abuse of cricket equipment).Tim Paine replaces Wade in the squad for today’s match. Hobart Hurricanes captain Matthew Wade has been suspended for one BBL match following three breaches of the Code of Conduct in the last 18 months (use of an audible obscenity and abuse of cricket equipment).Tim Paine replaces Wade in the squad for today’s match.#BBL12

Wade threw his bat in the dressing room after being wrongly adjudged out by the umpire in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He was recently criticized for yelling 'bowled' much before the actual dismissal took place, something which did not amuse the Perth Scorchers batter, Faf du Plessis. While Wade has apologized for the incident, his actions have contributed to his impending suspension.

Tim Paine partook in the Sheffield Shield after resigning as Australia captain

The Tasmanian wicketkeeper's career in his twilight years took a different trajectory after his involvement in a texting scandal with a co-worker came to light. He resigned as captain in the lead-up to the 2021-22 Ashes and has turned up for his state in the Sheffield Shield season, but not to much success.

His last BBL appearance came in the 2018 season for the Hobart Hurricanes in a contest against the Adelaide Strikers.

While the Hurricanes management has confirmed that Paine will replace Wade in the 15-man squad for the upcoming encounter, it is yet to be seen whether he will break into the playing XI or not.

The senior wicketkeeper has largely not been available for the BBL since taking over from Steve Smith as Test captain in 2018. The competition often clashes with the Australian home season, rendering several of their fringe players unavailable.

Will Tim Paine make it into the Hobart Hurricanes' playing XI? Let us know what you think.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes