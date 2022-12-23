Sold players in IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of teamwise players sold with price

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction was one to remember as it proceeded to shatter several records in place. The event in Kochi held on Friday, December 23, saw some of the biggest acquisitions in the history of the competition.

Sam Curran grabbed all of the spotlights after becoming the most expensive player in IPL’s history. The England all-rounder was sold for a record sum of ₹18.25 crore following a ceiling-shattering bid by the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The likes of Cameron Green, Harry Brook, and Ben Stokes also attracted record bids in what was a raging war on the auction table during the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

IPL auction result

The IPL mini-auction was a one-day affair that saw all ten franchises try to bolster their squad. The first leg of the auction saw the high-profile names being offered before the event was adjourned.

The second half of the event saw an accelerated process after the franchises were asked to submit a list of prospective players to speed up the process. The players who were unsold in the initial round were reintroduced in the final round of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Chennai Super Kings auction 2023 players list

Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 L), Ben Stokes (₹16.25 Cr), Shaikh Rasheed (₹20 L), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 L), Kyle Jamieson (₹1 Cr), Ajay Mandal (₹20 L) and Bhagath Varma (₹20 L)

Mumbai Indians auction 2023 players list

Cameron.Green (₹17.50 Cr), Jhye Richardson (₹1.50 Cr), Piyush Chawla (50 Lakh), Duan Jansen (₹20 L), Vishnu Vinod (₹20 L), Shams Mulani (₹20 L) and Nehal Wadhera (₹20 L)

Royal Challengers Bangalore auction 2023 players list

Reece.Topley (₹1.9 Cr), Himanshu Sharma (₹20 L), Will Jacks (₹3.2 Cr), Manoj Bhandage (₹20 L), Rajan Kumar (₹70 L), Avinash Singh (₹60 L) and Sonu Yadav (₹20 L)

Kolkata Knight Riders auction 2023 players list

Narayan Jagadeesan (₹90 L), Vaibhav Arora (₹60 L), Suyash Sharma (₹20 L), David Wiese (₹1 Cr), Kulwant Khejroliya (₹20 L), Litton Das (₹50 L), Mandeep Singh (₹50 L) and Shakib Al Hasan (₹1.50 Cr)

Rajasthan Royals auction 2023 players list

Jason Holder (₹5.75 Cr), Donovan Ferreira (₹50 L), Kunal Rathore (₹20 L), Adam Zampa (₹1.5 Cr), KM Asif (₹30 L), Murugan Ashwin (₹20 L), Akash Vashisth (₹20 L), Joe Root (₹1 Cr) and Abdul PA (₹20 L)

Punjab Kings auction 2023 players list

Sam Curran (₹18.50 Cr), Sikander Raza (₹50 L), Harpreet Bhatia (₹40 L), Vidwath Kaverappa (₹20 L), Mohit Rathee (₹20 L) and Shivam Singh (₹20 L)

Sunrisers Hyderabad auction 2023 players list

Harry Brook (₹13.25 Cr), Mayank Agarwal (₹8.25 Cr), Heinrich Klassen (₹5.25 Cr), Adil Rashid (₹2 Cr), Mayank Markande (₹50 L), Vivrant Sharma (₹2.6 Cr), Samarth Vyas (₹20 L), Sanvir Singh (₹20 L), Upendra Singh (₹25 L), Mayank Dagar (₹1.8 Cr), Nitish Kumar Reddy (₹20 L), Akeal Hossain (₹1 Cr) and Anmolpreet Singh (₹20 L)

Delhi Capitals auction 2023 players list

Phil Salt (₹2 Cr), Ishant Sharma (₹50 L), Mukesh Kumar (₹5.5 Cr), Manish Pandey (₹2.4 Cr) and Rilee Rossouw (₹4.60 Cr)

Lucknow Super Giants auction 2023 players list

Nicholas.Pooran (₹16 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (₹50 L), Yash Thakur (₹45 L), Romario Shepherd (₹50 L), Daniel Sams (₹75 L), Amit Mishra (₹50 L), Prerak Mankad (₹20 L), Swapnil Singh (₹20 L), Naveen Ul Haq (₹50 L), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 L)

Gujarat Titans auction 2023 players list

Kane Williamson (₹2 Cr), Odean Smith (₹50 L), KS Bharat (₹1.2 Cr), Shivam Mavi (₹6 Cr), Urvil Patel (₹20 L). Josh Little (₹4.4 Cr) and Mohit Sharma (₹50 L)

