RCB Squad 2023: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction with a rather restricted purse of 8.75 crore, having retained the majority of their players after the 2022 season. The franchise had a maximum of seven slots to fill, with two of them being overseas options.

The Faf Du Plessis-led side were not on the lookout to rope in any major superstars, considering the budget they had. They were not in the hunt to buy high-profile names like Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, and Sam Curran.

Their first purchase of the day came in the form of a bargain buy to bring in England pacer Reece Topley for a sum of ₹1.9 crore. They next brought in domestic talent Himanshu Sharma for his base price of ₹20 lakh before roping in England’s Will Jacks for ₹3.2 crore to conclude the first leg of the auction.

In the accelerated leg of the auction following the break, RCB focused on acquiring domestic stars on the back of their scouting prowess. They brought in Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Sonu Yadav in the first stage of the accelerated round.

RCB players list with price

Reece.Topley (₹1.9 Cr), Himanshu Sharma (₹20 L), Will Jacks (₹3.2 Cr), Manoj Bhandage (₹20 L), Rajan Kumar (₹70 L). Avinash Singh (₹60 L) and Sonu Yadav (₹20 L)

IPL 2023 Auction RCB team

Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga, Reece.Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, and Sonu Yadav.

RCB finished third in the IPL 2022 after overcoming their Eliminator curse. They fell short against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 and will be hoping to overcome the remaining hurdles to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the first time.

Were the three-time finalists able to cover all their bases in the mini-auction? Let us know what you think.

