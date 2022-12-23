CSK IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at IPL auction by Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction with a purse of ₹20.45 crore with seven slots (two overseas) remaining.

The franchise released foreign players like Adam Milne and Chris Jordan along with a set of domestic prospects ahead of the auction. Long-time stalwart Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach of the franchise following his release.

CSK’s first acquisition at the IPL 2023 mini-auction came in the form of Ajinkya Rahane, who was roped in for his base price of 50 lakh. The senior Indian batter is expected to be the backup opening option with the combination of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad set firm at the top.

The four-time champions also broke their franchise record to secure the services of England all-rounder Ben Stokes. The England Test skipper was roped in for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crore, breaking CSK's record of an IPL auction acquisition, which was previosuly held by Deepak Chahar, who was bought at the IPL 2022 mega-auction for ₹15 crore.

With Rajvardhan Hangargekar already in their grasp from the mega-auction, the Super Kings continued to pile up Indian talents from the title-winning 2022 U-19 World Cup squad. Shaikh Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu were acquired in quick succession.

The Yellow Army finished their quota of overseas players by bidding for New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for his base price of ₹1 crore.

The Super Kings wrapped up their 25-player squad with a couple of domestic acquisitions in the form of Ajay Mandal and Bhagath Varma during the first round of the accelerated auction post the break.

Players bought by CSK with prices

Ajinkya Rahane (₹50 L), Ben Stokes (₹16.25 Cr), Shaikh Rasheed (₹20 L), Nishant Sindhu (₹60 L), Kyle Jamieson (₹1 Cr), Ajay Mandal (₹20 L) and Bhagath Varma (₹20 L)

CSK's first acquisition at the auction, Ajinkya Rahane had a few words to share upon his entry to the Yellow Army. The right-handed batter said in a video released by the franchise's social media handles:

"Hello to all CSK fans, I am really happy and excited to join CSK family and looking forward to learn from each and every player. To all the fans, your support has been amazing for so many years and it really means a lot to the team. So, personally I am really excited to play in Chennai at Chepauk. Thank you so much for your support. Cheers!"

The Super Kings will be eager to fare better after finishing ninth in IPL 2023.

How do you rate the franchise's performance at the IPL 2023 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.

