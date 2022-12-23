GT Squad 2023: Full Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans (GT) purchased seven players at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi was their biggest purchase at ₹6 crore. He went into the auction with a base price of ₹40 lakh.

Apart from Mavi, the Hardik Pandya-led side also picked up New Zealand's white-ball skipper Kane Williamson (₹2 crore) and Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little (₹4.4 crore).

Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, and Mohit Sharma were Gujarat's other purchases at the IPL 2023 auction.

Ahead of the mini-auction, GT had a purse of ₹19.25 crore left. They had a total of seven slots to fill, with up to three overseas slots available.

Before the IPL 2023 auction, Gujarat released six players from their IPL 2022 squad. They let go of Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, and Gurkeerat Singh. Also, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

GT players list with price

With Gujarat filling up all their slots at the IPL 2023 auction, let’s look at the updated list of players in the GT squad with their respective salaries.

Kane Williamson (₹2 crore)

Odean Smith (₹50 lakh)

Shivam Mavi (₹6 crore)

KS Bharat (₹1.2 crore)

Urvil Patel (₹20 lakh)

Joshua Little (₹4.4 crore)

Mohit Sharma (₹50 lakh)

Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore)

Shubman Gill (₹8 crores)

Rashid Khan (₹15 crore)

David Miller (₹3 crore)

Rahul Tewatia (₹9 crore)

Matthew Wade (₹2.4 crore)

Vijay Shankar (₹1.4 crore)

Mohammad Shami (6.25 crore)

Wriddhiman Saha (₹1.9 crore)

Yash Dayal (₹3.2 crore)

Alzarri Joseph (₹2.4 crore)

Jayant Yadav (₹1.7 crore)

Abhinav Manohar (₹2.60 crore)

R Sai Kishore (₹3 crore)

Pradeep Sangwan (₹20 Lakh)

B. Sai Sudharshan (₹20 Lakh)

Darshan Nalkande (₹20 Lakh)

Noor Ahmad (₹30 Lakh)

(Names in bold are players purchased at IPL 2023 auction)

IPL 2023 Auction GT team

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

