Tim Seifert smacks four sixes off a Shaheen Afridi over in NZ vs PAK 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert took Shaheen Shah Afridi to the cleaners in the second T20I against Pakistan at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday (March 18), smacking four sixes in an over. The over yielded 26 runs as it put the home side massively in front during the run-chase of a modest 136.

Although the left-arm speedster bowled a maiden to start the innings, Seifert was up for it when he came on for his second consecutive over. The right-handed batter started by pummelling one straight down the ground, followed by one over extra cover. The third delivery went for a dot before Seifert pinched a couple. The last two balls also went for maximums as Afridi's figures read 2-1-26-0 at the end of that over.

Finn Allen had already set the tone for the run-chase by hammering three sixes in the second over sent down by Mohammad Ali.

Tim Seifert departs for 22-ball 45 but New Zealand ease to five-wicket victory to take 2-0 lead

Tim Seifert. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mohammad Ali, who came on for his second over in the fifth of the innings, dismissed the 30-year-old for 45 but had already gone for 16 runs before taking the wicket. Jahandad Khan got rid of Finn Allen for 38 off 16 deliveries. The tourists did manage to dismiss Mark Chapman, James Neesham, and Daryl Mitchell but the Black Caps needed only 13.1 overs to chase down the target and did so with five wickets to spare.

The coin toss fell in favor of the Black Caps yet again as they opted to field first. Pakistan, who were bowled out for 91 in 18.3 overs in the opening game, fared slightly better, with the game reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain. Salman Agha top-scored with 46, while Shadab Khan (26) and Afridi (22) chipped in with crucial contributions to lift their side to 135. However, it wasn't enough.

The third T20I will take place on March 21, Friday, in Auckland.

