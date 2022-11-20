Senior New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee on Sunday (November 20) etched his name in the history of records as he picked up his second T20I hat-trick during the second match against India at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Southee achieved the feat in the final over of the Indian innings. India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya plundered a couple of runs in the first two deliveries of the over. Southee got Hardik caught at long-off by Jimmy Neesham on the third ball.

Deepak Hooda flicked Southee's back-of-length delivery only for Lockie Ferguson to take a comfortable catch at short fine leg.

The New Zealand pacer bowled a full and outside off stump to Washington Sundar, who miscued it towards long-on, where Neesham pouched it once again to complete Southee's second hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

The 33-year-old conceded just five runs in the final over and kept India's centurion Suryakumar Yadav stranded at the non-striker's end as the visitors posted 191/6.

Southee picked up his maiden T20I hat-trick against Pakistan on December 26, 2010 at Eden Park in Auckland. His dismissals then included Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Umar Akmal.

The experienced New Zealand campaigner has now joined former Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga to achieve two T20 international hat-tricks.

Earlier in the Indian innings, Suryakumar, who was promoted at No.3 in the batting order in Virat Kohli's absence, continued his terrific form with the bat in 2022.

SKY scored his second T20 International hundred in a span of four months. He belted 11 boundaries and seven sixes during his splendorous 51-ball 111 not out.

The Mumbai batter was involved in a 82-run stand with Hardik for the fourth wicket, and interestingly, the latter contributed just 13 runs.

Indian opener Ishan Kishan's 36 runs off 31 balls was the second-best score of the Indian innings.

