India vs New Zealand 2021: "We need to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible" - Tim Southee speaks on the challenges associated with touring India 

New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee opened up about the challenges when it comes to touring India. He asserted the importance of adapting quickly to the spin-friendly subcontinent conditions.

Last time New Zealand toured India, they failed to adapt and suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of the hosts. The stark difference between the conditions in India and New Zealand have led to poor results to the respective touring party, especially in red-ball cricket. Southee said following the announcement of the 16-man squad for the tour:

"It's been a long time since we played India in India...they are a powerhouse in their own conditions. Such foreign conditions we are not used to, so we need to adapt to the conditions as quick as possible."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns New Zealand Test squad vs India for two match series. New Zealand Test squad vs India for two match series. https://t.co/u42Qa8wN5F

Southee's bowling partner Kyle Jamieson termed touring India as one of the greatest challenges in place for the other teams. He said:

"We have got one of the greatest challenges coming up, playing India in India. So for me that's gets me out of bed every day and challenge yourself against the best in the world in tough conditions. Different challenge in India, that's what you want to do in international cricket you want to challenge yourself in different conditions and formats."

New Zealand will tour India to play 2 Tests and 3 T20Is. The Blackcaps named a 16-man contingent for the tour, among which Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme were notable absences. They are missing due to their constant inclusions in bio-bubbles over a significant period of time. The left-arm pacer is touted to return to play in the T20I series.

We hit the reset button: Tim Southee

Having won the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, Southee said that the team have hit the reset button for the second cycle of the competition. He added:

"New cycle is exciting. A great place to go on tour and test yourself against a very good opposition and in trying conditions. It's great to be part of the last cycle. We hit the reset button and looking foward to the next 2 year cycle."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#shanebond #ipl2021 #t20worldcup2021 #newzealand #mumbaiindians Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond will be joining the New Zealand Camp as a fourth coach for the upcoming T20 world cup and the New Zealand Tour of India after the second leg of IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond will be joining the New Zealand Camp as a fourth coach for the upcoming T20 world cup and the New Zealand Tour of India after the second leg of IPL 2021#shanebond #ipl2021 #t20worldcup2021 #newzealand #mumbaiindians https://t.co/J73GAYpUEP

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The tour will begin with the first Test, which is slated to be played in Kanpur from November 25 to 29. Mumbai has been chosen to host the second Test from December 3 to 7. The T20I series will be contested in Jaipur (November 17), Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

Edited by Diptanil Roy