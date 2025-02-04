“Time for another innings” - Discarded Test batter drops son at school after VHT 2024-25 heroics [In Picture]

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal recently shared a heartwarming moment on social media, as he dropped off his son at school. The Karnataka batter, who got engaged to Aashita Sood in January 2018, married her on June 4 later that year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ayaansh, on December 8, 2022.

On Tuesday, February 4, the 33-year-old posted a picture of the precious moment on X with the caption:

“Time for another innings, daddy duties on.”

On the cricketing front, Mayank Agarwal was in excellent form during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he captained Karnataka to victory, leading them to a 36-run win over Vidarbha in the final. The opening batter finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 651 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 93, which included one fifty and four centuries.

However, Karnataka couldn't replicate their strong performance in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, failing to qualify for the knockout stages. They finished fourth in Group C, accumulating 20 points from seven matches. Meanwhile, Mayank had a relatively modest run with the bat, scoring 320 runs in seven games across 10 innings at an average of 32, which included one fifty and one century.

Mayank Agarwal's last international appearance came in 2022

Mayank Agarwal made his debut for India during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne in 2018, where he had a solid outing, scoring 76 and 42 in his two innings. The Karnataka batter quickly became a regular opening partner alongside Rohit Sharma before his form began to dip.

His last international appearance for India came in 2022 in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Over the course of his career, Mayank has played 21 Tests, amassing 1,488 runs at an average of 41.33, including six fifties and four centuries. Additionally, he has featured in five ODIs, scoring 86 runs, with 32 being his highest score.

