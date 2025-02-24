“Time aur jagah hoti hain na yaar” - Former captain blasts Abrar Ahmed for send-off to Shubman Gill in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram slammed spinner Abrar Ahmed for his fiery send-off to Team India opener Shubman Gill in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. The remarks came after Ahmed celebrated aggressively after bowling an unplayable delivery to knock over Gill for 46.

Ad

Akram pointed out that India were in a commanding position and Ahmed shouldn’t have come with aggressive celebrations and also advised him to stay humble. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the celebrations didn’t look good and killed all the good work he put in to dismiss the in-form batter.

For the unversed, the dismissal came in the 18th over of India’s run chase. With the wicket, Abrar reduced the Men in Blue to 100/2. The jaffa surprised many, including Virat Kohli at the non-striker’s end.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking about Abrar Ahmed’s celebrations, Wasim Akram told Sports Central’s YouTube channel:

“I was very impressed with the ball, I wasn’t impressed with the celebrations. Time aur jaagh hoti hain na yaar (There is time and place for it, buddy). If you are winning, celebrate. When you know, the team is stuck, you get the wicket, be humble. Be Humble. But that’s not happening. There is no one to tell him that.”

Ad

“Celebration killed everything. When you get seven wickets for five runs, I can understand. It doesn’t look nice. I mean it doesn’t even look nice on TV.” – Wasim Akram on Abrar Ahmed's celebrations (Gill),” he added.

Ad

Abrar Ahmed failed to deliver in his first two games for Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Abrar Ahmed, the lone spinner in the Pakistan squad, failed to deliver for the Men in Green in his first two games in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The spinner managed to pick up just one wicket against New Zealand in their opening game, where Pakistan lost by 60 runs. He was economical in the second game against India, returning with figures of 1/28 but couldn't have any impact on the game.

Ad

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan are now on the verge of getting eliminated from the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will have to win their final Group A game against Bangladesh by a big margin and look forward to other results in a bid to qualify for the semi-finals.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback