“Time doesn’t wait for anybody” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s ODI future

Former Indian opener Devang Gandhi believes the team management and selectors must decide on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future with the 2027 World Cup fast approaching. There has been much speculation about the duo continuing for India in the 50-over format until the marquee event in 2027.Several reports have suggested that the two stalwarts must play the Vijay Hazare Trophy and other domestic competitions to remain in contention for a spot in the ODI side. Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is in the middle of last year and from Tests in May of this year.Talking about the legendary pair's ODI future, Gandhi told TOI:&quot;There’s absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn’t wait for anybody. If, say, in a year’s time, we come to a situation where one of them is not firing and we need a replacement, the team management may not have enough time to prepare a player for the job.&quot;He added:&quot;How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharshan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. It is very important that the selectors and the team management sit together and take a call.&quot;Kohli and Rohit were last seen on the field during IPL 2025, when the former clinched his maiden title and the latter's side, the Mumbai Indians (MI), suffered a qualifier two exit.When did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last play for India?Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last appearance for Team India came in their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy run. The duo enjoyed excellent tournaments with the bat, including key contributions in the knockout games.Rohit was the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand with an 83-ball 76 in India's tense run-chase of 252. Meanwhile, Kohli was the fifth leading run-scorer in the competition with 218 runs at an average of almost 55 and a strike rate of 82.88.The champion batter was the Player of the Match in India's thrilling win over Australia in the semifinal, scoring 84 off 98 deliveries. The duo announced their Test retirements a month before the five-match series in England, which just ended in a 2-2 draw.