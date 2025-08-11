“Time doesn’t wait for anybody” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s ODI future

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 11, 2025 09:41 IST
India v Australia: Final - ICC Men
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were despondent after the 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Devang Gandhi believes the team management and selectors must decide on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI future with the 2027 World Cup fast approaching. There has been much speculation about the duo continuing for India in the 50-over format until the marquee event in 2027.

Several reports have suggested that the two stalwarts must play the Vijay Hazare Trophy and other domestic competitions to remain in contention for a spot in the ODI side. Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is in the middle of last year and from Tests in May of this year.

Talking about the legendary pair's ODI future, Gandhi told TOI:

"There’s absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn’t wait for anybody. If, say, in a year’s time, we come to a situation where one of them is not firing and we need a replacement, the team management may not have enough time to prepare a player for the job."
He added:

"How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharshan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. It is very important that the selectors and the team management sit together and take a call."
Kohli and Rohit were last seen on the field during IPL 2025, when the former clinched his maiden title and the latter's side, the Mumbai Indians (MI), suffered a qualifier two exit.

When did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last play for India?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last appearance for Team India came in their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy run. The duo enjoyed excellent tournaments with the bat, including key contributions in the knockout games.

Rohit was the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand with an 83-ball 76 in India's tense run-chase of 252. Meanwhile, Kohli was the fifth leading run-scorer in the competition with 218 runs at an average of almost 55 and a strike rate of 82.88.

The champion batter was the Player of the Match in India's thrilling win over Australia in the semifinal, scoring 84 off 98 deliveries. The duo announced their Test retirements a month before the five-match series in England, which just ended in a 2-2 draw.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
