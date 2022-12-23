“Time to drop Virat Kohli in Test?” – Fans react as Delhi batter departs cheaply against Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Senior India batter Virat Kohli failed to score big in the first innings of the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Day 2. The right-hander was caught by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Taskin Ahmed's bowling. He scored 24 off 73 balls but failed to convert it into a big score, leaving India at 94/4.

The former India captain had previously scored one and an unbeaten 19 in the Chattogram Test, which the visitors won by 188 runs. For the uninitiated, Kohli has not scored a single half-century in the last nine Test innings. His last fifty came against South Africa in January 2022. So far, he has scored 264 runs in 10 innings this year at an average of 29.33.

Fans were disappointed to see Kohli once again fail to overcome his problems against outside off-stump deliveries. Some of them also criticized him for his cold stare at Rishabh Pant after a run-out confusion, which took place on the last ball before lunch.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

. @Rsofficial18 bye bye 2022,

comeback Strong Champ.!! Test comeback Next year dhan pola..OK!bye bye 2022, @imVkohli comeback Strong Champ.!! Test comeback Next year dhan pola..OK! 😍 bye bye 2022, @imVkohli comeback Strong Champ.!!💪

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl All the control and confidence vs Spin just to nick one to the keeper. Typical Virat Kohli. All the control and confidence vs Spin just to nick one to the keeper. Typical Virat Kohli.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket Virat Kohli and outside off-stump line. This story might never end.. Virat Kohli and outside off-stump line. This story might never end..

iam_mikoo @iam_mikoo Struggling since a long and not a single confident shot during his 73 balls stay, it seems Virat Kohli has done in test cricket! #INDvBAN Struggling since a long and not a single confident shot during his 73 balls stay, it seems Virat Kohli has done in test cricket! #INDvBAN

Flick of Wrist @flickk_of_Wrist

You can imagine how he was in Test cricket.



#INDvBAN Even in spin friendly pitch, Virat Kohli giving catch to wicket keeper against Fast bowler.You can imagine how he was in Test cricket. Even in spin friendly pitch, Virat Kohli giving catch to wicket keeper against Fast bowler. You can imagine how he was in Test cricket.#INDvBAN

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Time To Drop Virat Kohli in Test ? Time To Drop Virat Kohli in Test ?

Virat Kohli’s wicket puts Bangladesh on top after lunch

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. made early inroads on Day 2 to leave the visitors tottering at 94/4 in 37.4 overs. Taijul Islam got rid of the top three batters – KL Rahul (10), Shubman Gill (20), and Cheteshwar Pujara (24). Taskin Ahmed then dismissed Virat Kohli as play resumed following the lunch break to leave India reeling at 94/4, with the visitors trailing by 133 runs.

The onus will now be on Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin to take the team to a decent total.

Earlier on Day 1, Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 as Ashwin and Umesh Yadav took a four-wicket haul each. Jaydev Undakat also bagged a couple of wickets on his Test comeback after 12 years. Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh with 84, including a maximum and 12 boundaries.

