Time to get rid of obsession with 2007 and 2011 World Cup wins: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has opined that Team India and Indian fans need to get rid of their obsession with the 2007 T20 World Cup win and the 2011 World Cup victory.

Gambhir was the top scorer for the team in the final of both mega-events as India lifted both titles. According to the former opener, the two triumphs are history and India need to move on from it.

Speaking to Star Sports after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the groups for the T20 World Cup to be held later in the year, Gambhir said:

"It was special (being a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad), but I have forgotten about it. To be honest, India need to move on from that. 2007, it's what, more than 13 years ago? I think we need to get rid of this obsession of 2007 and 2011.”

Gambhir scored 75 in the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg as India defeated Pakistan by five runs in a pulsating final. In the 2011 World Cup, the left-hander scored 97 as India got the better of Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will have huge responsibility when India face Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

India have been placed with Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group 2 of the Super 12s for the 2021 T20 World Cup. They will be joined by two more teams, who will qualify from Round 1.

According to Gautam Gambhir, captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when India face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clash. He stated that, being seniors, Kohli and Rohit will have to absorb the bulk of the pressure and guide the youngsters. Gambhir said:

"When I played my first international game against Pakistan, I was probably much more excited and nervous as compared to some of the guys who have played a lot of cricket against Pakistan. So, it is the responsibility of the senior guys to probably keep the younger guys calm.”

The former India opener added:

"Because ultimately it is not the emotion that will win you a game of cricket, it is the contest between the bat and the ball that will end up winning you a game of cricket. So people like Virat Kohli for example, or Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when India take on Pakistan."

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to November 14. While the tournament has been moved out of India due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the hosting rights of the mega event remain with BCCI.

