"Time for my second innings" - Yuvraj Singh shares teaser video ahead of "big surprise"

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video of a "big surprise" for his followers.

Along with the video, he wrote:

"It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!"

The video shows him walking around his house with a ball in hand. He's also seen shadow batting, with commentary from some of his matches, including the game against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup when he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over, playing in the background.

There is also a text message in the video which reads, "It's time for my second innings."

The latest tweet comes almost a month after the southpaw shared a video on Instagram saying he would be back on the pitch on public demand.

"God decides your destiny" - Yuvraj Singh on returning to the pitch

In his post last month, Yuvraj wrote:

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times."

Yuvraj retired from international cricket in 2019, but has continued to play in leagues like the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Road Safety World Series, with several former players like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen also taking part.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is in an international career that spanned 17 years. He was a member of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

