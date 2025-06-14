"Time to take some bold calls for the future" - Fans react after Australia lose to South Africa in WTC 2025 final

Pat Cummins-led Australia lost to Temba Bavuma's South Africa by five wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Lord's in London on Saturday, June 14. The 2023 champions failed to defend 281 against the Proteas despite gaining a 74-run lead in the first innings. The Aussie pacers gave a tough fight to the opponents but failed to rise to the occasion by picking up wickets at a regular interval in the fourth innings of the Test match.
The top order failed miserably in the two innings as Australia posted 212 and 207 in their two innings. The likes of Usman Khawaja (0 and 6), Cameron Green (4 and 0), Marnus Labuschagne (17 and 22), and Travis Head (11 and 9) were amongst the biggest flops with the bat.
Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Australia's rarest loss in an ICC final. One user wrote:
"Hard fought from Australia. Time to take some bold calls for the future. Thank you for ur services oz. Time to move on to windies series."
Another user commented:
"Always a good day when Australia lose"
A third user added:
"Every time Australia loses, the world becomes a little better."
Here are a few more reactions:
"Aiden and Temba didn't give us a chance" - Pat Cummins lauds Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma for spirited performance in WTC 2025 final
Pat Cummins lauded centurion Aiden Markram and his counterpart Temba Bavuma for their exploits with the bat in the WTC 2025 final. The Aussie skipper said (via ESPNcricinfo):
"Didn't bat out the opposition after a decent first-innings lead. SA didn't give us a chance in the fourth innings. There are concerns in the top-seven, guys have performed well in the last two years. Bowlers did well in the first two days. We gave everything a chance, Lyon bowled particularly well but didn't get a wicket. Aiden and Temba didn't give us a chance."
"SA showed why they're here and are deserved winners, they kept themselves in the game throughout. It's the pinnancle, I love Test cricket. Huge achievement to make the final, one-game shootout is a spectacle, didn't end up on the right side but it's been a great week," he added.
Australia will now play a three-match Test series in the West Indies to begin their 2025-27 WTC cycle. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the opening game, starting June 25.
Click here to check out the full SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final scorecard.
