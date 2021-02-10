TNCA release T Natarajan to keep him fresh for national duty

Team India left-arm pacer T Natarajan will not feature in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu. Instead, he will proceed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for practice.

The move has been taken since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants T Natarajan to be fresh for the white-ball games against England. India will feature in five T20Is and three ODIs from March 12, following the four-match Tests series.

Kasi Viswanathan of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) told Cricbuzz in this regard:

"That is what we have heard (T Natarajan should be released). We have not got a request in writing, but we understand that the team management wants him to get ready by practising at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The secretary is looking into it. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will take the right decision.”

TNCA secretary S Ramasamy then confirmed the request, saying:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management want him fresh. It is in the national interest. and so we are ready to oblige. We had named a replacement should he be not available, and that issue has been sorted out. We have released Natarajan."

Had he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, T Natarajan would have had to enter two bio-bubbles - one with the Tami Nadu team and the other with the Indian team.

Our title triumph in the #SMAT, is a glowing endorsement of the talent pool and depth in Tamil Nadu cricket! Absolutely proud of this incredible achievement. Amazing team effort and hats off to the legend @DineshKarthik Anna! True Master the Blaster pic.twitter.com/fE8WZ5hRhI — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) February 3, 2021

T Natarajan was a star performer in Australia

The 29-year-old left-arm seamer T Natarajan had a fairy tale tour of Australia. He went Down Under as a net bowler and ended up making his debut in all three formats, and making an impression with his incisive bowling.

The bowler returned home to a rousing welcome following his exploits Down Under. Responding to the reception, Natarajan was all grace and modesty, saying:

“I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown, Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support.”

I was elated, ecstatic and extremely surprised by the reception at my hometown ,Chinnappampatti. Thanks a ton for the love and support.🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wbm3SQ2Y23 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) February 2, 2021

T Natarajan is not in the team for the first two Tests against England in Chennai.