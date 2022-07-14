TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Arun Karthik and Abhishek Tanwar lead the charts – Updated after Match 18

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans squared off against the Salem Spartans in the 18th match of TNPL 2022. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore hosted this contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Tamizhans’ batters struggled a bit as they only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs. The Spartans picked up five wickets in total, with Daryl Ferrario finishing with two wickets.

The Spartans never got going in the chase as their batters faltered and were knocked over on 103. They failed to play their full quota of 20 overs as they fell short by 32 runs.

S Mohan Prasath was the pick of the bowlers for the Tamizhans as he finished with figures of 3/11 in his four overs. With this, the Spartans continue to remain winless in this year’s competition.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Arun Karthik in action (Image Courtesy: Cricket World)

Arun Karthik of Madurai Panthers continues to lead the most runs list of TNPL 2022. He has been one of the most consistent performers in this year’s competition and has already scored 229 runs in five matches at an average of 45.80.

He has one century to his name and will look to add a few more to his tally in his next outing.

Nellai Royal Kings’ all-rounder Sanjay Yadav follows Karthik in the list of most runs. He has 219 runs in five matches and is having a sensational season with both bat and ball. The Royal Kings are unbeaten in the competition and Yadav is playing a big part in it.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings has scored 194 runs in five matches and is sitting at the third position in the most runs list. K Vishal Vaidhya of Dindigul Dragons also has 194 runs to his name and is placed below Kumar in the list.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Shahrukh Khan is among the top wicket-takers in TNPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: News18)

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings has picked up 11 wickets in four matches at an astonishing average of 9.09. He is having an outstanding season with the ball and is playing a key role for the Lyca Kovai Kings in this year’s competition.

Ragupathy Silambarasan of Madurai Panthers has nine wickets in five matches. Defending 166 against the Salem Spartans, Silambarasan bowled a sensational spell and picked up four wickets to help his side defend the total successfully. Silambarasan will look to add a few more wickets to his tally of nine.

NS Harish and Shahrukh Khan both have eight wickets to their name in this year’s competition. Both Harish and Khan are playing a key role for Nellai Royal Kings and Lyca Kovai Kings respectively and will look to retain their spot in the most wickets list in their next fixtures.

