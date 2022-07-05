TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: K Vishal Vaidhya and Shahrukh Khan lead the charts – Updated after Match 9

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans went down against the Dindigul Dragons by nine wickets in the ninth match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Monday. The contest was played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Dindigul Dragons displayed a brilliant performance in front of their home crowd to register their first win of the competition. After electing to bowl first, the Dragons bowled brilliantly and restricted the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to 145. S Aravind top-scored for the Tamizhans with 32 while M Silambarasan finished with three wickets for the Dragons.

The top-order batters of the Dragons contributed to guide their team across the line. K Vishal Vaidhya led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 84 off just 57 balls.

TNPL 2022 Most Runs List

Dindigul Dragons’ opening batter K Vishal Vaidhya has jumped to the top position in the most runs list after playing a match-winning knock against the Tamizhans. He now has 194 runs to his name in just four innings.

K Vishal Vaidhya has been well-supported by his skipper Hari Nishanth at the top of the order. Nishanth scored 25 against the Tamizhans to take his tally to 147 in four games. He is a vital cog in the Dindigul side and will look to keep contributing to his team’s success.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Sanjay Yadav has slipped to the third position post the ninth match. He has scored 142 runs in three games so far and has been averaging 142 with the bat. He is looking in good form with both the bat and the ball and will certainly be looking to reclaim his top spot in his next match.

TNPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan retains his top spot in the most wickets list. He has six wickets from two games after his four-fer against the Madurai Panthers. His side has failed to win a single game so far but Shahrukh will be looking to step up and lead by example in their next game.

M Silambarasan has jumped to the second position in the most wickets list of the sixth edition of TNPL. In the Dragons game against the Tamizhans, Silambarasan bowled brilliantly to pick up three wickets, giving away only 21 runs in his four overs.

Along with Silambarasan, Kiran Akash of Madurai Panthers also has five wickets to his name in this year’s competition. He has been averaging 14.80 with the ball and is playing a key role for the Panthers. They have won both their games so far and Akash will be eager to carry his form forward and help his side remain unbeaten in the competition.

