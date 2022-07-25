TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar continue to top the charts – Updated after Match 28

Dindigul Dragons took on the Salem Spartans in the 28th match of TNPL 2022. This was the last game of the league stage, and the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted this clash.

Batting first, the Salem Spartans posted 124 on the board, losing eight wickets. Daryl Ferrario top-scored with 38. M Silambarasan and R Vivek picked up two wickets, each with the ball for the Dragons.

The Dragons kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Vimal Khumar tried hard and scored 43 but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 106 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 18 runs.

G Periyaswamy picked up three wickets in his four overs. This helped the Spartans register their first-ever win in TNPL history.

TNPL 2022 Most Runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 28

Nellai Royal Kings' R Sanjay Yadav is the current leading run scorer in TNPL 2022. He has smashed 376 runs in seven matches. The Mumbai Indians man has already hit a century and four fifties and is in red hot form. He is currently unstoppable and will look to keep performing similarly in the playoffs.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings is placed second in the most runs list with 352 runs in seven games. He averages 58.67 with the bat and has played a vital role for the Lyca Kovai Kings to help them finish in the top four. He will look to carry his rich form forward in the competition's knockout stages.

Baba Aparajith has been one of the most consistent performers in TNPL history. He is having an outstanding tournament with the bat this time, already scoring 319 runs in seven matches at a hefty average of 63.80. He is a vital cog in the Nellai Royal Kings' batting lineup and will look to step up in their next fixture.

TNPL 2022 Most Wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 28

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings has played a significant role for his side to finish in the top four. He has picked up 13 wickets in six games. He averages an impressive 12.77 with the ball and will look to add a few more to his tally in the playoffs.

L Kiran Akash of Madurai Panthers sits in second position in the most wickets list of TNPL 2022. He finished the league stage with 12 wickets in six matches. The Panthers have qualified for the playoffs, and Akash will be eager to keep leading the bowling attack by example.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Their bowlers struggled a bit, but A Aswin Crist starred for them. He finished with 11 wickets in seven matches and is placed third in the most wickets list this season. He will be disappointed in not getting another chance to add a few to his tally of 11 wickets.

