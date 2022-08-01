TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar finish atop – Updated after Final

Chepauk Super Gillies locked horns against Lyca Kovai Kings in the final of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Due to rain, the game was reduced to 17 overs. After being asked to bat first, the Kovai Kings managed only 138-9. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 65, while Sandeep Warrier picked up four wickets.

The Super Gillies were reeling at 14-2 after four overs before rain arrived. With no further play was possible, the game was called off, and both the Super Gillies and the Kovai Kings were declared the joint-winners of this year's TNPL.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Final

R Sanjay Yadav had a memorable season, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 452 runs in nine games at an average of 90.40. He played a key role for Nellai Royal Kings, helping them reach the playoffs, smashing five fifties and a century.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings finished second with 398 runs in ten games at an average of 49.75. He was a key player for the Kovai Kings, helping them become the joint-winners of the TNPL.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Baba Aparajith finished third in the batting charts with 396 runs in nine games at an average of 56.57, including three fifties. He was a vital cog for the Royal Kings. Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings and KB Arun Karthik of Siechem Madurai Panthers compiled 336 and 293 runs respectively.

TNPL 2022 Most Wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Final

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings finished as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in nine games at an impressive average of 14.12. He bowled at an economy rate of 7.09 and played a key part in his team jointly winning their maiden TNPL title.

L Kiran Akash of Siechem Madurai Panthers finished second with 12 wickets in seven games at an average of 16.67. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore of Chepauk Super Gillies played only six games but picked up 11 wickets. He often bowled economical spells and also picked up three wickets in the final against the Kovai Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ captain Shahrukh Khan and Aswin Crist of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans also took 11 wickets apiece.

