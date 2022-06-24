TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Ajay Krishna lead the charts – Updated after Match 2

The Dindigul Dragons locked horns with the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the second game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli hosted this contest.

After electing to bowl first, the Ruby Trichy Warriors bowled brilliantly as they never allowed the Dindigul Dragons batters to get going and only managed to score 144 in their 20 overs. Lakshminarayanan Vignesh top-scored with 32* off 20 balls. The Warriors picked up eight wickets in total, with Ajay Krishna and skipper Rahil Shah finishing with two wickets apiece.

The Warriors lost their openers quickly in the chase but a fantastic partnership between Nidhish Rajagopal and Adithya Ganesh helped them chase down the total with one over to spare.

Rajagopal scored a fifty and remained unbeaten on 64 and Ganesh also remained unbeaten on 37 as they got across the line without much fuss. Manoj Kumar was the lone wicket-taker for the Dragons as they started their campaign with an eight-wicket loss.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav retains his top spot in the most runs scored list with an 87 in the opening match of the TNPL 2022 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings. Kaushik Gandhi was in second position but after a stellar knock, Ruby Trichy Warriors’ Nidhish Rajagopal has joined him.

In a chase of 145, Rajagopal, coming in to bat at No. 3, remained unbeaten on 64 off just 48 balls to jump to the second spot on the most runs list. His knock included six fours and a maximum, which helped them chase down the total with one over to spare.

Rajagopal has pipped Gandhi on the list as he remained unbeaten in their game against the Dindigul Dragons. Gandhi is placed in third position at the moment and it will be a close battle as the tournament progresses.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Rahil Shah in action (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Sanjay Yadav’s all-round performance in the opening match of the competition saw the Nellai Royal Kings beat the Chepauk Super Gillies in a Super Over. Yadav bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets, giving away only 27 runs in his four overs. Sanjay Yadav’s position at the top has been taken by Ruby Trichy Warriors’ Ajay Krishna after the completion of the second game.

Krishna was unplayable as the Dragons’ batters struggled to score against him. He finished with figures of 2/9 in his four overs, which included a maiden over. He picked up the big wicket of Dragons skipper Hari Nishanth, which dented their progress.

Rahil Shah led from the front for the Ruby Trichy Warriors as he bowled a fantastic spell and helped his side keep a lid on the scoring rate. Shah with his left-arm spin picked up two wickets and conceded only 24 runs. His spell allowed them to restrict the Dragons to 144, which they chased down comfortably. Shah jumps to the third spot in the most wickets list of the sixth edition of the TNPL.

