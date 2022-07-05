TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Kiran Akash lead the charts – Updated after Match 10

The Nellai Royal Kings locked horns with the Madurai Panthers in the tenth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022). The contest took place at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

After being asked to bat first, the Nellai Royal Kings batters stepped up and contributed as they posted 209 on the board, losing three wickets. Sanjay Yadav played a brilliant knock of 70* off 42 balls to help the team post a mammoth total. Kiran Akash for the Panthers finished with two scalps.

In reply, the Panthers kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Arun Karthik stood tall against the Royal Kings. He smashed an outstanding hundred but lacked support from the other end. They finished their innings on 183/8, losing the game by 26 runs.

NS Harish picked up three wickets and K Easwaran also chipped in with a couple of wickets to defend the total successfully.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav is currently the highest run score of TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav has reclaimed his top spot in the most runs list of the sixth edition of the TNPL. In the Nellai Royal Kings’ last game against the Madurai Panthers, Yadav top-scored with 70* for them to take his tally to 212. His innings of 70* comprised four boundaries and six maximums. He looks in fine touch and will look to keep contributing in the upcoming games.

Dindigul Dragons’ opening batter K Vishal Vaidhya has contributed heavily to his side with the bat. He has 194 runs in four matches at a hefty average of 64.67. He has provided solid starts along with his skipper. Vishal is an integral part of the squad and will hope to play a key role for them in this year’s competition.

Madurai Panthers’ Arun Karthik has jumped to the third spot in the most runs list. After his scintillating ton against the Nellai Royal Kings, Karthik has taken giant strides. Chasing 210, Karthik was the lone fighter as he smashed a fantastic ton. He was dismissed on 106 off 57 balls but failed to take his side across the line.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Shahrukh Khan is second in the wicket-takers list in TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: News18)

Kiran Akash of the Madurai Panthers has jumped to the top-spot in the most wickets list. He has seven wickets to his name in three games. He was in third position ahead of this game, but his two wickets against the Royal Kings helped him secure the top spot.

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan has slipped to second spot after the conclusion of the tenth match. He has six wickets to his name in two games in this year’s competition. He averages an impressive 8.17 with the ball and will look to keep contributing with both bat and ball.

NS Harish of the Nellai Royal Kings starred with the ball for them in their game against the Madurai Panthers. Defending 210, Harish bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets, giving away only 30 runs in his four overs as it helped his team defend the total successfully. He will look to keep contributing and stay in the top three of the most wickets list.

