TNPL 2022 Points Table: Kovai win thriller to complete top four; Nellai suffer first defeat - Updated after Match 26

In a must-win TNPL game at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, Lyca Kovai Kings eventually came out on top against Nellai Kings, who were unbeaten before this match.

In a call that bucked the trend, Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan chose to bat first after winning the toss, presumably due to previous results at this venue. Kovai's batters vindicated the decision with a solid batting display. Openers Ganga Sridhar Raju and J Suresh Kumar did most of the heavy lifting with their mammoth 117-run opening partnership.

The duo batted sensibly, keeping the runs flowing while playing without much risk before Raju fell for a 43-ball 48. Suresh Kumar was run out after a supern 48-ball 75. Sai Sudharsan blazed away at the death, making 35 off 18 deliveries, as Kovai finished with a sizeable total of 177-4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Nellai started steadily and were comfortably placed at 38-1 at the end of the powerplay. Baba Aparajith and L Suryaprakash built a good second-wicket partnership, but the latter fell just as the runs were flowing. The tournament's highest run-scorer, Sanjay Yadav, walked in and single-handedly kept Nellai in the game, displaying his wide array of big shots.

With a whopping 59 runs required off the last four overs, the impressive G Ajitesh joined Yadav at the crease. The next ten balls saw NRK score 39 runs to come back into the game. Despite losing three more wickets, Nellai were in the driver's seat heading into the last over, with nine runs required and Yadav on strike.

Shahrukh Khan took the onus on himself to bowl the most important over of the tournament, and the gamble paid off.

Despite bowling a wide off the first ball, he conceded only three runs, dismissing two batters, including the dangerous Yadav, as LKK won by five runs. Yadav scored a cracking half-century (54 off 31 balls), albeit in a losing cause.

Kovai confirmed their spot in the top four of TNPL 2022, finishing behind Nellai, and Chepauk, and ahead of Lyca Super Kings. While Siechem Madurai Panthers have an outside chance of finishing second if they win big, there isn't much else to play for.

