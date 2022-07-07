TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Stellar batting effort helps the Super Gillies get off the mark - Updated after Match 12

After successive losses to start their season, the defending champions, Chepauk Super Gillies, opened their account for the season with a clinical win against the Ruby Trichy Warriors.

The match was the second of a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 6, at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Trichy Warriors chose to bowl after winning the toss, and the Super Gillies rose to the challenge of batting first. Despite losing skipper Kaushik Gandhi early on, they batted confidently to post a powerplay score of 55/1.

Soon after, N Jagadeesan fell to the guile of Rahil Shah, but in walked Sasidev at No. 4. He joined the No.3 batter, S Radhakrishnan, and the duo put on a mammoth 117-run partnership.

It was Radhakrishnan who led the charge, smashing both spinners and seamers alike, finishing with an 81-ball 49. Sasidev joined in on the fun as well, as he scored a 35-ball 65 to propel CSG to a dominant total. They did lose a lot of wickets, however, despite scoring plenty of runs at the death.

After leaking 60 runs in 3.3 overs, pacer M Poiyamozhi picked up a hat-trick in the last three balls of his spell, slowing the Chepauk juggernaut down. In the end, Chepauk finished with a score of 203/8.

In reply, Ruby started well, with Santhosh Shiv particularly impressing with the bat. However, an uncharacteristically slow start from Amit Sathvik slowed the momentum down during the powerplay. At 80/0 in nine overs, Trichy was still in a good position to take the match deep, but R Alexander struck in the next over.

Seamer S Harish picked up the big wickets of Santhosh Shiv and Nidish Rajagopal in the 13th over to swing the game firmly in CSG's favor. They didn't let it slip away after that, keeping things tight till the end. As a result, they got a 44-run victory, which will help their net run rate.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after CSG vs RTW match

The points table is slowly opening up and beginning to take shape. The Chepauk Super Gillies lifted themselves from 7th place to 4th, owing to their superior net run rate.

Meanwhile, Trichy's second loss on the bounce leaves them in seventh place, albeit level on points with CSG.

