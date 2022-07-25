TNPL 2022 Points Table: The Salem Spartans get a consolation win as Dindigul finishes 6th despite defeat - Updated after Match 28

In the final group stage match of TNPL 2022, home side Salem Spartans took on the Dindigul Dragons at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The Spartans were yet to win a game this season and were desperate not to end up winless.

They produced a quality bowling performance that helped salvage some pride in front of their home fans as they beat the Dragons by 18 runs.

Salem won the toss and chose to bat first on a sluggish surface. They lost early wickets, but a flurry of boundaries took them to a decent total of 40/2 after six overs. They couldn't carry the momentum in the middle overs as the Dindigul spinners began to control the match.

Advaith Sharma and S Kishan Kumar bowled well in tandem, choking the Salem batters. Salem needed to accelerate with only 74 runs on the board after 14 overs, but in doing so, they lost more wickets.

TNPL @TNPremierLeague



Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamil

Also, streaming live for free, only on



#NammaOoruNammaGethu

#TNPL2022

#TNPLonVoot

#TNPLonStarSportsTamil

#DDvSS SPARTANS score a victory in STYLE!⚔️Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamilAlso, streaming live for free, only on @justvoot SPARTANS score a victory in STYLE!⚔️🔥Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamil Also, streaming live for free, only on @justvoot! #NammaOoruNammaGethu#TNPL2022#TNPLonVoot#TNPLonStarSportsTamil #DDvSS https://t.co/M9SlauekV4

Daryl Ferrario fell after a 36-ball 38 in the 16th over, and once again, the runs dried up. While a 15-ball 23 from Pranav Kumar took them past the 120-run mark, it was another sub-par batting performance from Salem.

However, an inspired bowling effort from Salem took Dindigul by surprise. G Periyasamy led the Salem charge, starting things off with a double-wicket maiden, picking the big wickets of Hari Nishanth and K Mukunth. Mani Bharathi retired hurt after the 5th over, and Dindigul was effectively 30/3 at the end of the powerplay.

The spinners dealt further blows after the powerplay, with captain Murugan Ashwin picking up the big wicket of R Vivek. Vimal Khumar anchored the innings well even as wickets fell around him, but even he succumbed to the pressure, falling for a 37-ball 43, attempting to play a big shot.

While the target wasn't too daunting, Dindigul's inability to build partnerships proved to be their undoing. They could only score 106/9 in their 20 overs, with G Periyasamy winning the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell of 3/11 in four overs.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after DGD vs SLST match

This match concludes the group stage of an exciting and entertaining edition of the TNPL. The Nellai Royal Kings and the Salem Spartans take the top and bottom spots, respectively.

The Chepauk Super Gillies will go up against Nellai in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, with the Madurai Panthers and Kovai Kings battling it out in the Eliminator on Tuesday.

Dindigul and Trichy finish with two wins apiece, in 6th and 7th. Things could've been different for the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans had they won their final league match; they end up fifth, with three wins on the board.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far