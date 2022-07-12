TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Jagadeesan and Sai Kishore lead the Super Gillies' charge against the Kovai Kings - Updated after Match 17

After a bad start to their campaign, the Chepauk Super Gillies are getting their campaign back on track, with a second successive victory against the Lyca Kovai Kings. The defending champions took on Shahrukh Khan's side on Tuesday, July 12, at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Winning the toss, Super Gillies skipper Kaushik Gandhi chose to bowl first. It was a decent effort from the bowlers for the most part, but they lost the plot at the death. Manimaran Siddharth was tight in his spell during the powerplay, finishing with tidy figures of 1/24 in his four overs. Kovai got to 44/1 after six overs but the batters couldn't convert their starts.

Two wickets in the tenth over undid the good work by Sai Sudharsan and J Suresh Kumar in their partnership for the second wicket.

Kovai soon sunk to 100/6 after fifteen overs, and that's when Shahrukh Khan and Abhishek Tanwar joined forces. In a blitzkrieg, the duo smashed 70 runs in the last five overs, with Shahrukh finishing on an unbeaten 28-ball 51. Sai Kishore was the best bowler for Chepauk, with 2/25 in four overs.

Set 171 to win, Narayan Jagadeesan led the Super Gillies' charge, with Abhishek Tanwar accounting for Kaushik Gandhi early on. The side were in a tight spot at 48/3 when Sai Kishore walked in to bat alongside Jagadeesan.

A fluent display of strokeplay from both batters followed, with nearly all the Kovai bowlers bearing the brunt of the attack. When Sai Kishore holed out to Abhishek Tanwar's bowling at the end of the 17th over, CSG still needed 30 runs in three overs.

However, Jagadeesan and Rajagopal Sathish combined to smash 22 runs in the 18th over, virtually sealing the game. They won the match with seven balls to spare despite Abhishek Tanwar's best efforts. While he returned with figures of 3/20 in 3.5 overs, none of the other bowlers had economy rates less than 9 RPO.

Sai Kishore took the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round efforts.

Click here to view the TNPL 2022 points table.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after CSG vs LKK match.

The Super Gillies' second successive victory takes them above the Kovai Kings into third place on the points table. The Kovai Kings can't afford to lose anymore but their positive NRR is something that is in their favor.

