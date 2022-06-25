TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Ruby Trichy Warriors coast to a comfortable win over the Dragons - Updated after Match 2

After the roller-coaster ride we witnessed on Thursday night, it was a more restrained encounter at the India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli when the Dindigul Dragons (DGD) and the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) locked horns on Friday.

In the end, RTW got home comfortably on the back of a well-paced chase after a solid bowling effort. Winning the toss, RTW skipper Rahil Shah chose to field, and despite an expensive start to the powerplay, his decision paid dividends.

Seamer Ajay Krishna produced a stellar performance on debut, finishing with excellent figures of 2/9 in his four overs, including a maiden. While pacer P Saravana Kumar had an off-day, the rest of the bowlers kept it tight at both ends.

The Dragons couldn't make the most of a solid start that skipper Hari Nishanth provided and stuttered post his dismissal. The Trichy spinners weren't easy to score runs off, and they soon found themselves in deep trouble at 87/6 in the 15th over. However, a lower-order batting revival led by Vignesh and K Monish helped them to a decent total of 144/8.

In response, the Trichy Warriors paced their chase pretty well, maintaining a solid run rate throughout their innings. There was an opening for the Dragons to enter the game when Murali Vijay was run out towards the end of the powerplay. However, Nidhish Rajagopal joined forces with Adithya Ganesh to build an unbeaten 114-run stand to take their team home.

The two southpaws started cautiously and were content milking singles off the spinners. However, they began accelerating from the 11th over, in which Nidhish scored three consecutive boundaries to allay any fears in the Trichy camp. It was smooth sailing post that, with the Warriors winning with an over to spare.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

Trichy's NRR was boosted by their good margin of victory.

With that convincing win, the Trichy Warriors moved to the top of the table, displacing Nellai Royal Kings (NRK), who won in the Super Over yesterday. It's still early days in the tournament, and it'll be interesting to see how the points table takes shape over the next few days.

