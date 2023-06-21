TNPL 2023: How to purchase tickets for Salem matches?

The matches in the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) are coming thick and fast. The Dindigul leg of the competition will get over on June 22 and the action will shift to Salem. The Salem Cricket Foundation Ground will be hosting the matches of the Salem leg of TNPL 2023.

A total of eight league games will be held in Salem from June 24 to 29 before the action shifts to Tirunelveli. The teams that qualify for the playoffs will return to Salem for the First Qualifier on July 7 and the Eliminator on July 8. The tickets for the league matches in Salem are out.

The fans can buy tickets for the matches held at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem on the insider website. The tickets for the Spectators Gallery – 1 start from Indian Rupees 200. The price of one Hospitality ticket is Indian Rupees 2000. The fans need to hurry up as the tickets for the Spectators Gallery – 1 for the few games have been sold out.

There will be a double-header Saturday to kick off the Salem leg. The Nellai Royal Kings will take on the Chepauk Super Gillies in the afternoon before the hosts Salem Spartans face the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the evening. Another two games will be played on Sunday and then four night fixtures follow the double-header Sunday. The final game at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem will be played on June 29, Thursday between the Siechem Madurai Panthers and Ba11sy Trichy.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Matches at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

June 24, Saturday – Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (3:15 PM IST, 9:45 AM GMT)

June 24, Saturday – Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

June 25, Sunday – Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings (3:15 PM IST, 9:45 AM GMT)

June 25, Sunday – Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

June 26, Monday – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

June 27, Tuesday – Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

June 28, Wednesday – Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

June 29, Thursday – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 7, Friday – TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1 (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

July 8, Saturday – TBC vs TBC, Eliminator (7:15 PM IST, 1:45 PM GMT)

Poll : 0 votes