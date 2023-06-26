TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: B Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvaneswaran P lead charts – Updated after Match 18

The Chepauk Super Gillies faced the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 18th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

The Madurai Panthers were asked to bat first and scored 141-7, thanks to a fabulous knock from Washington Sundar (56* off 30). M Silambarasan and Baba Aparajith picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, captain Narayan Jagadeesan top-scored with 35, but a lack of support from others meant they finished on 129-9. Ajay Krishna and Murugan Ashwin grabbed three and two scalps apiece to complete a brilliant display with the ball for the Panthers.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Baba Aparajith in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ B Sai Sudharsan is the leading runscorer in TNPL 2023. The left-hander has scored 330 runs in five games at an average of 82.50. He has smashed four fifties.

Baba Aparajith of Chepauk Super Gillies scored 33 off 29 but failed to take his side across the line against the Madurai Panthers. Aparajith has taken his tally to 273 runs in six games and sits below Sudharsan in run charts in TNPL 2023.

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings follows Aparajith, with 188 runs in five games. He averages a hefty 62.67 with the bat and is striking at 160.68. He's one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and is a player to look forward to in TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 18 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Bhuvaneswaran P continues to lead the wickets charts of TNPL 2023. He has picked up ten wickets in four games and averages an impressive 9.3 with the ball. He has played a key role in the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans winning two games on the trot and will continue to lead their bowling attack.

Shahrukh Khan is leading the Lyca Kovai Kings from the front. He's stepping up in crunch situations and is bowling beautifully. He has grabbed nine wickets in five games at an economy rate of six. He sits below Bhuvaneswaran in the wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Saravana Kumar P of Dindigul Dragons follows the Kovai Kings captain in the most wickets list. The right-arm pacer has picked up nine wickets in the competition at an average of 12.55 and is a key member of the Dragons side in TNPL 2023.

