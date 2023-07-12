TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: G Ajitesh and Shahrukh Khan finish at the top – Updated after Final

The final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The Lyca Kovai Kings defeated the Nellai Royal Kings comprehensively to win the title.

Batting first, fifties from Suresh Kumar (57), U Mukilesh (51*), and Atheeq Ur Rahman (50) powered the Lyca Kovai Kings to 205 at the end of their 20 overs. Sonu Yadav and Sandeep Warrier picked up two wickets each for the Nellai Royal Kings.

The Royal Kings then faltered in the chase. Skipper Arun Karthik top-scored with 27 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 101 to lose the game by 104 runs.

Jhatavedh Subramanyan bowled beautifully for the Kovai Kings and registered figures of 4/21 in his four overs.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Final (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings finishes as the top-scorer of TNPL 2023. The right-handed batter missed out in the final as he was cleaned up on one by Manimaran Siddharth. He finished the competition with 385 runs to his name in 10 games and averaged 64.17.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan featured in only six games but played a huge role for them. The southpaw amassed 371 runs in six outings. He averaged 74.20 with the bat and hit four fifties. He finishes TNPL 2023 at the second spot in the most runs list.

Shivam Singh was instrumental in the Dindigul Dragons reaching the playoffs. The opening batter scored 356 runs in nine games in TNPL 2023 and finished at the third position in the most runs list. He hit four fifties, which included a highest score of 76.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan led from the front with the ball in hand. Defending 206 in the final against the Nellai Royal Kings, Shahrukh grabbed three wickets and gave away only 16 runs in his four overs to help his side lift the title.

Shahrukh took his wickets tally to 17 and finished as the highest wicket-taker in TNPL 2023.

Gurjapneet Singh of Siechem Madurai Panthers slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list of TNPL after the conclusion of the final. The left-arm pacer grabbed 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 14.06. He impressed everyone with his pace and swing and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Subodh Bhati of the Dindigul Dragons finished TNPL 2023 with 15 wickets to his name in nine outings. He averaged 17.86 with the ball and bowled with an economy of 7.62. He was influential in the Dragons making it to the knockout stages of this year’s TNPL. He finished below Singh in the most wickets list.

