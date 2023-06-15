TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Harish Kumar S top the charts – Updated after Match 5

The Chepauk Super Gillies faced the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore hosted this exciting contest.

The Tamizhans opted to bat first and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they finished their innings on 120/7. S Radhakrishnan top-scored with 26 for them. Rahil Shah and Harish Kumar S picked up two scalps each for the Super Gillies.

The Super Gillies then chased down the total in just 15.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Baba Aparajith starred with the bat for them as he remained unbeaten on 46 off 29 balls to help his side ace the chase.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Baba Aparajith in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul of Chepauk Super Gillies has retained his place at the top spot in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. The left-handed opening batter scored a run-a-ball 25 in their win over the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He has taken his tally to 113 runs in two games and averages 56.50 in the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan is placed second in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. He scored a brilliant 86 against the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their opening game. His knock comprised eight fours and four sixes.

Baba Aparajith of the Super Gillies has jumped to the third spot after playing a match-winning knock against the Tamizhans today. Chasing 121, Aparajith scored 46* off 29 balls to guide his side across the line. He now has 75 runs to his name and sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 5 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Harish Kumar S of Chepauk Super Gillies has jumped to the top spot after having a fantastic outing on Thursday. He bowled brilliantly against the Tamizhans and picked up two wickets, giving away 12 runs in his four overs. He has taken his wickets tally to three and sits at the top position in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Shahrukh Khan, Lyca Kovai Kings’ skipper has slipped to the second spot at the conclusion of match five. He grabbed three wickets against the Tamizhans on the opening day of TNPL and is placed second in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Dindigul Dragons’ Varun Chakaravarthy bowled beautifully against Ba11sy Trichy on Wednesday. The mystery spinner picked up three wickets, giving away only 21 runs in his four overs and played a key role in them getting off to a winning start to the competition.

