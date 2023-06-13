TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Shahrukh Khan lead the charts – Updated after Match 2

The second game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Salem Spartans face the Chepauk Super Gillies at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Batting first, the Chepauk Super Gillies posted 217 on the board, thanks to a brilliant 55-ball 88 from Pradosh Ranjan Paul at the top of the order. Sanjay Yadav also played a fantastic cameo of 31* off 12 balls. Sunny Sandhu, for the Spartans, finished with figures of 2/32.

In reply, Salem Spartans faltered in the chase. Muhammed Adnan Khan top-scored with 47* for them, but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short of the target by 52 runs. The Super Gillies picked up nine wickets in total and completed a comprehensive win.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Pradosh Ranjan Paul played a brilliant knock on Tuesday (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul of Chepauk Super Gillies has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of TNPL after the conclusion of Match 2. He hit 12 fours and a maximum to score 88 off just 55 balls and played an instrumental role in them getting off to a winning start to the competition.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan has slipped to the second spot after Paul’s heroics with the bat in the second game of TNPL 2023. Sudharsan played a brilliant knock of 86 against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their opening game off just 45 balls and grabbed the Player of the Match award.

Salem Spartans were chasing 218 against the Super Gillies but they were struggling at 108/7 in the 17th over. Muhammed Adnan Khan walked out to bat at nine and played a sensational cameo. He hit six maximums and a four to remain unbeaten on 47 off 15 balls. He has now moved to the third spot in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 2 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

There is no significant movement in the most wickets list of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 after the conclusion of the second game. Shahrukh Khan, Lyca Kovai Kings skipper, led from the front and picked up three wickets in their opening game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He thus became the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Vijay Shankar was the standout bowler for the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their loss against the Lyca Kovai Kings. He grabbed three wickets, giving away 26 runs in his four overs, and bowled beautifully. He sits below Shahrukh in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Mohammed M of Lyca Kovai Kings is placed third in the most wickets list, with two wickets to his name. He picked up two scalps in a single over against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and played a key role in them getting off to a winning start to the tournament.

