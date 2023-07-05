TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Gurjapneet Singh lead the charts – Updated after Match 27

Match 27 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Siechem Madurai Panthers take on the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Panthers were asked to bat first and they finished their innings on 160/5, with Suresh Lokeshwar top-scoring with 44 at the top of the order. Trilok Nag for the Tamizhans registered figures of 2/36 in his four overs.

Chasing 161, Tushar Raheja scored 51 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they finished their innings on 156/6 to lose the game by four runs. Gurjapneet Singh and Ajay Krishna picked up two scalps each for the Panthers to help them qualify for the playoffs.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 27 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan tops the list of most runs in TNPL 2023. The southpaw has scored 371 runs in six innings in the competition so far and averages a hefty 74.20. He has struck at 172.55 but won’t be taking any further part in the competition as he will be playing in the Duleep Trophy.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies is in fine form with the bat in the seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The right-handed batter has amassed 283 runs in seven games at an average of 47.17. He sits below Sai Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

Shivam Singh of the Dindigul Dragons follows Aparajith in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. He has 270 runs to his name in seven innings and averages 45. He has already hit three fifties in the competition and will be looking to move up the ladder, come the playoffs.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Gurjapneet Singh in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Siechem Madurai Panthers)

Gurjapneet Singh of the Siechem Madurai Panthers has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023. The left-arm pacer picked up two wickets against the Tamizhans and has taken his tally to 13 in the competition. He averages 13 with the ball and has an economy rate of 6.58.

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of match 27 of TNPL 2023. The off-spinner has grabbed 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 10.46 and follows Gurjapneet in the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023.

Bhuvaneswaran P of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans went wicketless against the Panthers but bowled economically, registering figures of 0/15 in his three overs. He has already picked up 13 wickets in TNPL 2023 and sits below Shahrukh in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

