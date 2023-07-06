TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Gurjapneet Singh lead the charts – Updated after Match 28

The 28th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was held at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli between Ba11sy Trichy and the Nellai Royal Kings.

In a 19-overs per side contest, Ba11sy Trichy were put in to bat first and they posted 146 on the board, thanks to a brilliant 96 off 53 from Jafar Jamal. M Poiyamozhi grabbed two wickets for the Nellai Royal Kings.

Then, Ajitesh Guruswamy (56*) and Nidhish Rajagopal (35*) put up a solid unbeaten 87-run stand for the third wicket as it helped the Nellai Royal Kings chase down the total in just 11.5 overs. Ba11sy Trichy failed to defend the total and suffered their seventh straight loss of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 28 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023. The southpaw has amassed 371 runs in six innings and sits comfortably at the top of the list of most runs. He hit four fifties in the competition, which includes a highest score of 90.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies follows Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. The right-handed batter has scored 283 runs in seven outings and averages 47.17. He won’t be getting any chance to add to it as the Super Gillies have been knocked out of the competition.

Shivam Singh of Dindigul Dragons sits at the third position, with 270 runs in seven innings and averages 45 in the tournament. He will be hoping to step up in the first qualifier on Friday and add to the tally. Guruswamy Ajitesh of the Nellai Royal Kings scored 56* against Ba11sy Trichy and has moved to the fourth spot, with 261 runs to his name in seven games.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Gurjapneet Singh of the Siechem Madurai Panthers has picked up 13 wickets in seven games and sits at the top of the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023. The left-arm pacer is troubling the opposition batters and will look to add a few more when he takes the field in the playoffs.

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings follows Gurjapneet Singh in the list of most wickets in TNPL 2023. Shahrukh has also grabbed 13 wickets in seven games but averages 10.46 with the ball as opposed to 13 of Gurjapneet. He has an economy rate of 6.8.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ Bhuvaneswaran P sits below Shahrukh, having picked up 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 14.76. He was impressive for his side in this year’s competition but won’t be having any chance to add to his tally as the Tamizhans failed to qualify for the playoffs.

