The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans faced the Nellai Royal Kings in the 10th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this exciting contest.

The Nellai Royal Kings were asked to bat first and their batters faltered as they got bundled out on 124 in 18.2 overs. The Tamizhans bowled brilliantly and were led by Bhuvaneswaran P who registered figures of 5/17 in 3.2 overs.

In reply, Tushar Raheja (49) and S Radhakrishnan (34) contributed at the top of the order as it helped them ace the chase in the penultimate over with seven wickets in hand. R Sonu Yadav picked up two wickets but the Tamizhans failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the charts of the most runs in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. He has been the mainstay of their batting lineup and has already scored 240 runs in three games at an average of 120. He will be looking to stay at the top in their upcoming games.

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings has moved to the second spot after the conclusion of match 10. He scored 20 off 14 balls before holing out in the deep against the Tamizhans. He has taken his tally to 146 runs in three outings and sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul, the opening batter of Chepauk Super Gillies has slipped to the third spot, giving his second spot to G Ajitesh. Paul has 119 runs to his name in three games and averages 39.67 with the bat. He will be looking to move up the table going ahead in the competition.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 10 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

P Bhuvaneswaran of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans was unstoppable against the Nellai Royal Kings. He bowled beautifully and picked up a fifer and played a key role in them grabbing their first win of TNPL 2023. With this match-winning performance, the right-arm pacer has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list. He has six wickets to his name in three outings at an average of 8.66.

Dindigul Dragons’ Subodh Bhati has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023. Bhati has grabbed five wickets in the competition and averages just 5.4 with the ball. He has a strike rate of 8.6 and is a player to look forward to in the tournament.

Varun Chakaravarthy of Dindigul Dragons sits below Bhati in the most wickets list. The mystery spinner has also grabbed five wickets in the competition so far and averages 8.8. He will play a vital role for the Dragons in the competition and will look to step up and add to his tally in their next games.

