TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakaravarthy continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 15

The 14th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The Chepauk Super Gillies batted first and posted 159 on the board. In reply, Nellai Royal Kings’ skipper Arun Karthik smashed a fantastic ton as they chased down the total with eight wickets in hand.

In the 15th match, the Siechem Madurai Panthers bowled exceptionally and knocked over the Salem Spartans for 98, thanks to three wickets from Gurjapneet Singh. The Madurai batters then stepped up and contributed to chase down the total in just 13 overs to win the game by seven wickets.

At the conclusion of match 15, we have seen some movement in the most runs and most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 247 runs to his name in four games. He averages 82.33 with the bat, but Baba Aparajith has narrowed the gap with him.

Aparajith played a brilliant knock for the Chepauk Super Gillies against the Nellai Royal Kings. He scored 79 off 51 balls to take his tally to 240 runs in five games. He now averages 60 with the bat and sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list of TNPL 2023.

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings remained unbeaten on three against the Super Gillies as he now has 188 runs to his name in five games at an average of 62.67. He follows Aparajith in the list of most runs. Arun Karthik, after the scintillating ton, has jumped to the fourth spot, with 140 runs in five games.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 15 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Varun Chakravarthy of the Dindigul Dragons is the current leading wicket-taker in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The mystery spinner has grabbed eight wickets in three games so far and averages 8.37 with the ball. He has been instrumental in the Dragons’ success in the competition so far.

Poiyamozhi of Nellai Royal Kings bowled brilliantly against the Chepauk Super Gillies. He picked up three wickets, giving away 25 runs in his four overs. The right-arm medium pacer now has eight wickets to his name and has jumped to the second spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023.

Shahrukh Khan, Lyca Kovai Kings skipper, has slipped to the third spot in the most wickets list after the conclusion of match 15. The off-spinner has picked up seven wickets in four games so far and averages eight with the ball. He will be looking to add to his tally in their next game.

