TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match 28

The final league game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw Nellai Royal Kings beat Ba11sy Trichy comprehensively at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Royal Kings grabbed their fifth win of the competition before heading into the playoffs. They end the league stage in third position, having won five of seven games and finishing with ten points.

The Kovai Kings, meanwhile, end the league stage atop the standings, ahead of Dindigul Dragons. Both sides won six games each, but net run rate separated them. The Kovai Kings finish with a net run rate of +2.155 as opposed to +0.529 of the Dragons.

Siechem Madurai Panthers are the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. They won four of their seven to finish with eight points. The Chepauk Super Gillies bowed out of TNPL 2023 after losing four of their seven games to finish fifth.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans managed only two games out of seven to finish below the Panthers. Salem Spartans also won only two games in the league stage and finished below the Tamizhans.

Meanwhile, Ba11sy Trichy had a miserable campaign and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Ba11sy Trichy go winless in TNPL 2023

Nellai Royal Kings in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Nellai Royal Kings faced Ba11sy Trichy in the final league game of TNPL 2023. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 19 overs per side. After being asked to bat first, Jafar Jamal scored a brilliant 96 off 53 to take Ba11sy Trichy to 146. The Royal Kings picked up six wickets, with M Poiyamozhi scalping two.

In response, Ajitesh Guruswamy continued his rich form with the bat, scoring a fifty. He was well-supported by Nidhish Rajagopal from the other end. Both Guruswamy (56*) and Rajagopal (35*) kept Ba11sy Trichy at bay, putting on solid stand for the third wicket to help the Royal Kings chase down the total in 11.5 overs.

With the seven-wicket win, the Nellai Royal Kings end the league stage on a winning note. Ba11sy Trichy, meanwhile, suffered their seventh straight loss as they ended their campaign winless.

