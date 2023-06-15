TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chepauk Super Gillies vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 5

The fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Chepauk Super Gillies defeat the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans comprehensively at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Chepauk Super Gillies grabbed their second consecutive win and have moved to the top spot in the points table. They have four points to their name and have boosted their net run rate to +2.352. Lyca Kovai Kings have slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of match five. They have two points and a net run rate of +3.5.

Nellai Royal Kings follow the Lyca Kovai Kings with two points to their name and a net run rate of +3.139. Below them sit the Dindigul Dragons who also have two points and a net run rate of +2.225. Ba11sy Trichy are placed fifth in the points table after getting off to a losing start to the competition.

Salem Spartans also lost their opening encounter against the Chepauk Super Gillies and are sitting sixth in the points table. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played two games so far and are yet to win a single game. They have a net run rate of -2.686 and are placed seventh in the points table. Siechem Madurai Panthers are reeling at the bottom of the points table, with zero points and a net run rate of -3.139.

Chepauk Super Gillies make it two in two in TNPL 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies grabbed their second consecutive win (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The Chepauk Super Gillies were asked to bowl first and they did a fantastic job of restricting the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to 120/7 at the end of 20 overs. S Radhakrishnan top-scored with 36 for the Tamizhans but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rahil Shah and Harish Kumar grabbed two wickets each for the Super Gillies.

In reply, the Super Gillies’ batters stepped up and contributed to help their side chase down the total in just 15.4 overs. Baba Aparajith hit four boundaries and three maximums as he remained unbeaten on 46 off 29 balls to guide his side across the line with seven wickets in hand. S Ajith Ram of the Tamizhans registered figures of 2/15 in a losing cause.

Poll : 0 votes