TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy, Match 4

The fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Dindigul Dragons beat the Ba11sy Trichy by six wickets. This clash was held at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday, June 14.

With this win, the Dindigul Dragons started their TNPL 2023 campaign on a positive note. They grabbed two points and moved to the fourth position in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.225, with Trichy below them with a -2.225 NRR.

Lyca Kovai Kings continue to top the points table after winning their opening game comprehensively. They have two points under their belt and +3.5 NRR. Nellai Royal Kings beat the Siechem Madurai Panthers and have jumped to the second spot with a +3.139 NRR.

Chepauk Super Gillies started their title defence on a winning note and are placed third in the points table with a +2.6 NRR. Salem Spartans lost their opening encounter and are sitting sixth in the points table with a NRR of -2.6.

Siechem Madurai Panthers follow the Spartans in the points table. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans suffered a heavy loss against the Kovai Kings and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons start their campaigns on a winning note

Dindigul Dragons beat Ba11sy Trichy in their opening game (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The third match saw the Nellai Royal Kings face the Siechem Madurai Panthers. The Royal Kings bowled beautifully and restricted the Panthers to 126/8, with S Mohan Prasath finishing with figures of 3/26 for the Royal Kings.

Nidhish Rajagopal top-scored with 42* off 26 balls as they chased down the total in 13.4 overs. With this six-wicket win, the Royal Kings started their campaign on a winning note.

In the night fixture, the Ba11sy Trichy batted first and got bundled out for 120. Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for the Dindigul Dragons, picking up three wickets and giving away only 21 runs in his four overs. Shivam Singh scored 46 at the top of the order, helping the Dragons ace the chase in the 15th over.

