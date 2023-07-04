TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans, Match 26

The 26th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday, July 3. A solid all-round effort saw the Dindigul Dragons beat the Salem Spartans by seven wickets.

With this win, the Dragons have taken their points tally to 12 and sit below the Lyca Kovai Kings, who are the table toppers. Both sides have won six games out of seven, with only net run rate separating them. They will face each other in the first qualifier of TNPL 2023 on Friday.

The Nellai Royal Kings follow the Dragons in the points table, with eight points to their name after six games. They have a net run rate of +0.415 and have already qualified for the playoffs. The Chepauk Super Gillies sit below the Royal Kings, having won three games out of seven in the league stages.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have six points to their name after winning three and losing as many games. A win in their last league game will see them seal a berth in the playoffs. The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have managed to win only two games out of six and sit below the Panthers.

The Salem Spartans had a disappointing run in this year’s competition. They suffered their fifth loss of the competition on Monday and finished seventh in the table, with only four points under their belt. They have a net run rate of -1.244.

Ba11sy Trichy will remain the wooden spoon holders of TNPL 2023. They have played six games so far and lost all of them. They will hope to finish the tournament on a high against the Nellai Royal Kings on Wednesday.

Baba Indrajith helps Dindigul Dragons seal a berth in the first qualifier of TNPL 2023

Dindigul Dragons' batters in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

During their clash against the Salem Spartans, the Dindigul Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Spartans posted 160 on the board in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant fifty from Sunny Sandhu (57 off 39 balls). Varun Chakravarthy and Suboth Bhati picked up two wickets each for the Dragons.

In reply, Dragons' opener Vimal Khumar scored 42 and gave his side a solid start. Skipper Baba Indrajith walked out to bat at number three and played a masterful knock of 83* off 50 balls to take his side across the line with 10 balls to spare. With this seven-wicket win, the Dragons secured their spot in the first qualifier against the Lyca Kovai Kings.

