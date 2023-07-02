TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 23

It was a double-header Saturday to kick off the Tirunelveli leg of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The Salem Spartans defeated the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the afternoon game whereas the Dindigul Dragons beat the Nellai Royal Kings in the night fixture.

There has been some movement in the points table of TNPL 2023. The Lyca Kovai Kings continue to top the table, with 10 points to their name in six games. The Dindigul Dragons have also won five games out of six and are sitting below the Kovai Kings. The Nellai Royal Kings have eight points to their name in six games and all these three teams have qualified for the playoffs.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have played five games so far and won three of those. They have six points under their belt and have a net run rate of -0.005. They are placed fourth in the points table. Below them sit the Chepauk Super Gillies who have four points under their belt with a net run rate of +0.298.

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans suffered their fourth loss of TNPL 2023 and continue to languish at the sixth position, with four points to their name. The Salem Spartans have won only two games out of six and follow the Tamizhans in the points table. Ba11sy Trichy reel at the bottom of the points table and are out of the race of qualification for the playoffs.

Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons qualify for the playoffs of TNPL 2023

Arun Karthik in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The 23rd match of TNPL 2023 was a close-fought one. After being asked to bat first, the Nellai Royal Kings posted 159 on the board, thanks to contributions from Arun Karthik (39) and NS Harish (34*). The Dindigul Dragons picked up seven wickets in total, with Suboth Bhati and Mathivannan finishing with two each.

In reply, Vimal Khumar (62) and Shivam Singh (51) gave the Dragons a solid start. The game went down to the wire but the Dragons held their nerves to chase down the total with three balls to spare. With this win, the Dragons qualified for the playoffs.

In the 22nd match, the Spartans were put in to bat first and their batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sunny Sandhu was the lone fighter for them as he scored 61 off 44 balls as they finished their innings on 155. P Bhuvaneswaran picked up three wickets for the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

The Tamizhans, while chasing 156, put up a disappointing performance with the bat as they finished their innings on 147/9 to lose the game by eight runs. Sachin Rathi and N Selva Kumaran grabbed three wickets each for the Spartans to help them defend the total successfully.

