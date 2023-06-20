TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nellai Royal Kings vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 10

The 10th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Nellai Royal Kings take on the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. The Tamizhans emerged victorious by seven wickets to grab their first win of the competition.

With the win over the Royal Kings, the Tamizhans have grabbed two points and moved to the sixth position. They have a net run rate of -1.497 and have played three games in total. The Nellai Royal Kings are placed fourth in the points table, after having four points under their belt and a net run rate of +0.648.

The Dindigul Dragons continue to top the table with two wins in two games. They have a net run rate of +2.408 and pip the Lyca Kovai Kings who also have four points but have a net run rate of +1.687. The Chepauk Super Gillies follow the Kovai Kings with four points in three games and a net run rate of +1.026.

The Salem Spartans are sitting in fifth position in the points table. They have won one game and lost as many and have two points under their belt. Ba11sy Trichy and Siechem Madurai Panthers are yet to win a single game in TNPL 2023 and are placed at the seventh and eighth positions respectively in the points table.

P Bhuvaneswaran stars in Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans’ first win of TNPL 2023

Tushar Raheja played a good knock against the Royal Kings (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans opted to bowl first and they had a dream start. They bowled brilliantly and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Sonu Yadav for the Nellai Royal Kings top-scored with 35 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 124. P Bhuvaneswaran picked up a fifer, conceding only 17 runs in his 3.2 overs.

In response, the Tamizhans got off to a sensational start, thanks to S Radhakrishnan and Tushar Raheja. They scored at a brisk rate upfront. Radhakrishnan (34) and Raheja (49) contributed at the top of the order as it helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Sonu Yadav picked up two wickets for the Royal Kings but it wasn’t enough as they were unsuccessful in defending the total. With this, the Tamizhans grabbed their first win of TNPL whereas the Royal Kings suffered their first loss of the competition.

