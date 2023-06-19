TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Dindigul Dragons, Match 8

The Dindigul Dragons went to the top of the table in TNPL 2023 after beating Siechem Madurai Panthers by seven wickets on Sunday, June 18. The Panthers, on the other hand, dropped to the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.865.

The Salem Spartans are currently placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.183. They defeated Ba11sy Trichy by five wickets in their previous match. Trichy are winless after their first two matches and occupy the sixth position with a net run rate of -2.310.

Dindigul Dragons continue their impressive run in TNPL 2023

The Dragons, led by R Ashwin, comfortably defeated the Panthers on Sunday. After opting to bowl first, they bowled the Panthers out for 123 in 19.3 overs. Saravana Kumar and Subodh Bhati picked up three wickets apiece. Varun Chakravarthy was also impressive, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2. Bhati was named the player of the match for his excellent spell.

Skipper Ashwin also played his part with the ball, getting the prized wicket of Washington Sundar and bowling at an economy rate of 5.75. The Dragons chased down the target with 35 balls to spare after Baba Indrajith scored an unbeaten 78 off 48 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. Adithya Ganesh supported Indrajith well, with a run-a-ball 22.

In the first match on Sunday, the Spartans registered their first win by beating Trichy. After being asked to chase a target of 140, the Spartans romped home with 28 balls left in their innings.

Kaushik Gandhi scored an impressive 52 off 32 balls to take the Spartans home. Earlier, skipper Abhishek Tanwar terrorized Trichy's batting line-up, recording figures of 4-1-9-3. Tanwar took home the player of the match award.

Sunny Sandhu and Ravi Karthikeyan picked up two wickets apiece. On the back of their spell, the Sparts restricted their opponents to 139 for the loss of nine wickets.

